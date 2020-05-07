Man beaten to death near downtown Denver identified as 80-year-old

DENVER (KDVR) — The man who died after a physical assault near the Colorado state Capitol last weekend has been identified as 80-year-old George Black.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner released his name Thursday.

The assault occurred Saturday afternoon near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Grant Street.

Black was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Denver Police Department, it appears no weapons were involved in the assault.

A woman is being held for investigation of first-degree murder. Her name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.