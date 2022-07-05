AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — At least one officer was involved in the shooting of a suspect who barricaded himself at the Ranger Motel on Colfax Avenue, the Aurora Police Department said.

The man was taken to the hospital, APD said.

The motel is located at 11220 E Colfax Ave. and the Aurora Fire Department was on scene earlier dealing with a fire at the motel but APD is not confirming the incidents are related.

Aurora Fire said to avoid Colfax between Kingston and Lima streets, and police said eastbound traffic on Colfax in the area is closed and westbound is down to one lane.

Firefighters said the blaze was under control and that no pets or people were found to be injured.

This is a developing story and updates will be posted as they’re received.