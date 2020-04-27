Man attacks bicyclist with machete in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says there was an altercation between a bicyclist and a driver in the 1800 block of West Tennessee Avenue Sunday evening.

DPD says a male bicyclist ended up breaking out the windows of the male driver’s vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle got out and began attacking the bicyclist with a machete.

The driver left the scene and the bicyclist was transported with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been provided about the male driver.

