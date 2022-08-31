LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the man responsible for attacking two dogs earlier this week.

The incident happened on Aug. 29 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. near a fenced yard off 6th Street near McDonalds in Wellington.

Police said one of the dogs was killed during the attack. The other dog was seriously injured but police said it is expected to recover.

The man is described as the following:

White adult man

5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall

Believed to be associated with a motorcycle with an Arkansas license plate

Suspect in dog attack in Wellington (LCSO)

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and light-colored pants.

If you have any information about this attack, please call Investigator Johnston at 970-498-5509.