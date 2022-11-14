DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened on Monday around 1:50 a.m. near 8th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a pedestrian with serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Their identity will be released from the coroner’s office following notification of next of kin.

Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 21, was taken in custody and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

The crash is under investigation.