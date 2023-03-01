Andrew Fisher, 33, faces charges realting to sexual exploitation of a child following an investigation in Avon. (Eagle County Sheriff’s Office)

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 33-year-old man was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 23, Andrew Fisher of Avon was arrested for charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that an IP address was being used in Avon. The address was potentially using online networks to receive and share child sexual abuse material.

Fisher faces the following charges:

Sexual exploitation of a child – child sell and publish

Sexual exploitation of a child – child possession of material

ECSO said Fisher was released on a $25,000 bond.