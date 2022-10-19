DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver district attorney has filed 41 counts against a 41-year-old man after he allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted, or attempted to sexually assault 10 women.

According to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old John Pastor-Mendoza has been charged with 41 felony counts after allegedly committing multiple crimes between Sept. 16, 2018, and July 9, 2022.

The DA said that Pastor-Mendoza allegedly responded as the driver when the 10 women used a ride-sharing app to request a ride.

Prosecutors said Pastor-Mendoza would either sexually assault the victims in his vehicle or take them to his home and assault them. According to the DA, on July 21, 2022, Denver police received a DNA match from three women linking Pastor-Mendoza to the alleged victims.

The alleged incidents were reported to have occurred on:

Sept. 16, 2018 – The Matchbox, 2625 Larimer St.

Dec. 29 – 30, 2018 – Beta Nightclub, 1909 Blake St.

March 9, 2019 – LoDo area

March 17, 2019 – LoDo’s Bar and Grill, 1946 Market St.

July 27, 2019 – Neon Baby, 1942 Market Street

Aug. 15, 2021 – The Irish Rover Pub, 54 South Broadway

Sept. 23, 2021- Speer Boulevard & 13 th Street

Street March 4, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St.

May 13 – 14, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St.

July 8 – 9, 2022 – Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St.

Pastor-Mendoza is charged with the following:

10 counts of kidnapping his victims to commit a sexual offense

Eight counts of sexual assault – class three felony

Four counts of sexual assault – class four felony

Six counts of attempted sexual assault – class four felony

12 counts of attempted sexual assault – class five felony

One count of robbery

Pastor-Mendoza’s next court appearance is Nov. 4.

Denver police are asking anyone with information or who thinks they may have been assaulted by Pastor-Mendez to call 720-913-2000.

National Sexual Assault Hotline

The National Sexual Assault Hotline has a variety of ways to help you. Whether you are looking for support, advice, information or a referral, the hotline can help you.

Phone: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

Chat: Trained specialist can chat with you online

Mobile app

Chatbot: Iris can help with resources, referrals, and information