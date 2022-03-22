DENVER (KDVR) — Following a shooting near Union Station this weekend, the Denver Police Department has increased its presence around the area and most recently arrested a suspect on drug and illegal firearm possession late Monday afternoon.

Christopher Epperson, 51, fled when officers approached him and two others who were allegedly doing illegal drugs in plain sight. After a short chase, officers took Epperson into custody and found a firearm as well as what’s believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine on him.

Police said Epperson was previously convicted of a felony making it illegal for him to carry a firearm. He was arrested and is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a previous offender and possession of a controlled substance of more than 4 grams.

DPD said more than 1,030 arrests have been made and 17 guns confiscated since November 2021 around the Union Station area.