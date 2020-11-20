Man arrested months after violent attack at Edgewater Target

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested for attacking several Target employees as they tried to stop him from stealing a phone from a security guard this spring.

Treandre King

Treandre King, 26, was just arrested for robbery, felony assault and theft.

Edgewater police say DNA was obtained from clothing left behind at the scene.

King was recently arrested by Denver police investigators. Edgewater police interviewed him and King confessed.

King is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

The incident happened on March 23 at the Target near West 19th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Cameras captured the entire violent encounter.

Police say King was asked to put down the merchandise and leave the store but he became violent.

“During the course of it, he bit the loss prevention agent in the arm, causing tearing of the skin and other injuries to a female store manager. They backed off and the gentleman left the area,” said Cpl. Bob Brink, a spokesperson for the Edgewater Police Department.

Police also say the man turned violent for no reason, grabbing one employee’s cellphone and attacking several other workers — all while customers were standing nearby.