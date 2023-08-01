BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A man arrested for threatening to kill Gov. Jared Polis faces a new charge for allegedly threatening to kill an Adams County prosecutor.

Jeromie Rose, 41, has a warrant out for his arrest for retaliation against a prosecutor.

On March 12, Rose allegedly left a death threat on the voicemail of the prosecutor who convicted him in 2018 for harassment for threatening to kill Northglenn Police officers.

In an interview with the Problem Solvers, Rose admitted threatening to put a bullet in the governor’s head but said he never thought he would be taken seriously.

“It was not a genuine threat. It never was. I never was going to do that,” said Rose, who was charged with retaliation against an elected official for the June 20 threat left on a voicemail to the governor’s front desk.

Rose told FOX31 the threat he made years ago to Northglenn Police was a case of him blowing off steam. But he insisted he has no memory of leaving any threatening voicemails nearly 6 years later for the prosecutor who convicted him.

2 voicemails left for prosecutor in threat case

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Problem Solvers, Rose is accused of leaving two separate voicemails on March 12.

The first one at 4:37 a.m. was for the deputy district attorney who convicted Rose. In it, Rose allegedly said in part, “I definitely want to tell him that he won, but I also want to say a few other things … that I think he’s a piece (expletive). I went through a lot of stuff because of him. He’s nothing more than a piece of (expletive). He’s lucky he’s not getting killed by somebody else.”

A second voicemail at 4:43 a.m. was left directly for elected District Attorney Brian Mason, where Rose can be heard complaining about the deputy district attorney.

In it, Rose allegedly said, “I’m just telling you I’d like to beat the hell out of him. He ruined my life. He ruined everything that I have with life. I’d hate to say this, but if I ever see him again, I’m just going to beat the (expletive) out of him. I’m going to beat the (expletive) out of him. You know, just, it is totally wrong what he did. What he knows, he knows. What I know, I know. If I ever see him again, I probably will beat the hell out of him, if not kill him. Thanks.”

Suspect claims mental health issues

Rose said if there are recordings of him making threats in March, it may be because he was having mental health issues at the time.

The threats to the Adams County prosecutor would predate the threats to Polis by more than 3 months, but Rose has just now been charged with the threats against the prosecutor.

The district attorney’s office in Jefferson County was asked to investigate the case as a special prosecutor to avoid a conflict of interest for Adams County.

Rose had not been taken custody as of Tuesday morning but faces a $25,000 bond on the latest count once apprehended.