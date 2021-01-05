Man arrested in New Year’s shooting in Westminster was not invited to party

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department (WPD) arrested a suspect in a New Year’s day double shooting on Monday.

WPD responded to a shooting at a party in the IMT Hyland Hills Apartments and found two victims had been shot.

A 17-year old girl was shot in the arm and shoulder and was driven to the hospital. A 19-year old man was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Both victims have since been released.

Westminster police arrested Ridge Johnaton Mased, 31, as the alleged shooter in the incident.

According to WPD, Mased was not invited to the party and was asked to leave causing a disturbance which led to the shooting.

Mased attempted to get away from the police. He wrecked his car, ran and broke into a nearby apartment, according to officials. After a struggle, officers took Mased into custody.

A gun that had been reported stolen out of a vehicle was recovered from Mased’s car but police are unsure if he stole it or obtained it another way.

Mased was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility.