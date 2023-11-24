DENVER (KDVR) — A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of a man that occurred on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Denver Police Department.

FOX31 was covering an unrelated story at the street corner when a FOX31 reporter witnessed the attack unfold. The reporter was speaking to migrants who were camping

Cell phone video shared with this station showed the scene as it continued to grow more violent. People can be seen fighting off a man they said had a knife and had been harassing them since late Wednesday night.

Gido Izquierdo-Ortega, 64, was arrested for the homicide, which occurred at Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street at about 10:49 a.m. on Nov. 23. The victim has not been identified but was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

Police reported they were told by witnesses that a second person had been stabbed; however, that victim has not been located.

According to police, the suspect approached a group on the street, took out a knife and began acting threateningly. Many in the group tried to keep their distance, even using sticks to keep the attacker back.

However, the victim approached Izquierdo-Ortega to intervene and was stabbed, leading to his death, according to DPD.

Bystanders began to try and subdue Izquierdo-Ortega, eventually rendering him unconscious.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, medically cleared, and is now being held for investigation of first-degree murder.