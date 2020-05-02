Man arrested in Jackson County for attempted murder of child who was flown to Denver for treatment

DENVER (KDVR) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that a man has been arrested on a number of charges, including attempted murder of a child.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a call reporting possible child abuse.

Undersheriff Dusty Weber responded and found a child in “serious medical distress.”

The child was taken to a hospital in the Denver area via Flight for Life.

Charlie Albert Gonzales III was arrested and is facing the following charges:

  • Attempted murder of a child
  • First-degree assault (strangulation)
  • Child abuse (serious bodily injury) – three counts
  • Retaliation against a witness of a victim
  • Intimidating a witness or victim
  • Violation of bail bonds

Gonzales’ bond has been set at $300,000.

He is next due in court on May 12.

Authorities have not released further details about the case, including the child’s age and gender.

