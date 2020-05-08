Man arrested in Fort Collins for sexual assault

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested in Fort Collins after sexually assaulting a runner on Thursday.

The woman called 911 just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and said she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on the Poudre River Trail.

The suspect returned and assaulted the woman again while she was on the phone with dispatchers. He fled the area on a bicycle.

Officers searched the area and located a bicyclist in the 400 block of North Timberline Road who matched the suspect’s description.

The man has been identified as Samuel Torres-Martinez. He was arrested for Sexual Assault and was booked in the Larimer County Jail.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was cleared by medical staff at a local hospital.

“Nobody deserves to be assaulted,” said Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Adam McCambridge. “Thanks to the detailed description the victim provided, officers were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect so he can be held accountable for his actions.”

Anyone with information about this or any other incident involving Torres-Martinez is asked to contact Detective Bryan Vogel at 970-416-2392.