AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested Friday night in connection to a fatal shooting that happened May 1, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Arturo Moreno Torres, 28, of Denver was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Police originally responded to an Aurora hospital after a man arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 28-year-old victim was rushed to surgery but died from his injuries.

The victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes, and the crime was connected to a shots fired call in the 13100 block of East 13th Place.

Detectives learned that the incident started as a road rage incident and that Torres did not know the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.