DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police arrested Eric Cobain Sunday night on a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman in east Denver.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene near Pontiac and Lowry early Saturday morning, according to Denver police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

UPDATE: An arrest has been made in this case. Eric Cobain was arrested late last night is being held for investigation of 1st degree murder. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 31, 2021