Glen Canyon Lee Hunt, 60, was arrested in the death of a man that went missing in 2021. (Pagosa Springs Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — On Friday morning, officers with the Pagosa Springs Police Department arrested Glen Canyon Lee Hunt, 60, for the murder of Michael Kroll.

Kroll was last seen leaving work at the Pagosa Springs Humane Society Thrift Store in October 2021. He was named a missing person for almost a year until his remains were found by hikers in a remote area of La Plata County in September 2022.

Micheal Kroll, 41, missing since Oct. 16, 2021. Courtesy: Pagosa Springs Police Department

According to a Pagosa Springs PD press release, Hunt is being held in Kit Carson County with a $50,000 bond for second-degree murder in connection to the disappearance and death of Kroll.

Hunt, from Archuleta, was identified through the joint effort of Pagosa Springs police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

This is an active investigation and the police department isn’t releasing any other information at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Neagle at the Pagosa Springs Police Department. 970-264-4151 ext. 241.

