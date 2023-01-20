Brandon Saguilan-Patricio was arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in an Aurora parking lot. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing that took place in an Aurora parking lot.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Brandon Saguilan-Patricio was arrested Wednesday night on one count of first-degree murder.

Back on Jan. 10, officers were investigating a fight that broke out in a parking lot near Mississippi Avenue and Joliet Street. The area is near the Gardens of Havana shopping mall and the Joliet Towers Apartments.

APD said a man was stabbed during the fight and died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Zual James Noi.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Noi’s family. According to the GoFundMe, “He leaves behind a mother, a father, three sisters, and a brother. We would like to honor Zual and give him the memorial he deserves as we say our last goodbyes.”

Saguilan-Patricio was taken into custody without incident. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.