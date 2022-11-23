Police at the scene of a shooting at the intersection of East Colfax and Verbena on Nov. 1, 2022. (Credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused in a shooting on East Colfax Avenue that killed a man and hurt five other people.

Dexter Martinez, 24, faces a count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

Dexter Martinez (Credit: Denver Police Department)

Police arrested Martinez near Second Avenue and Logan Street, according to a news release. They said the probable cause statement in his case, which would provide more detail, was sealed.

The coroner has said Allen Dawkins, 41, died at the shooting scene at the corner East Colfax and Verbena Street. Police said at the time that three suspects were traveling northbound on Verbena when they got out of a vehicle and started shooting at people on a street corner.

The case remains under investigation, police said.