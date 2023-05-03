JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have arrested the person who allegedly shot and killed a man inside an RV in a parking lot off Highway 40 in Jefferson County.

Donald Leroy Harris, 50, is facing charges of first-degree murder.

On April 14, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found an RV with its door open in the RTD Park-N-Ride lot near Interstate 70 and Morrison. When deputies checked the vehicle, they discovered 57-year-old Matthew Hire had been shot and killed.

According to JCSO, investigators connected Harris to the shooting after they found documents belonging to him inside the RV. Harris was also the last person seen with Hire.

Investigators said they collected items from Harris that connected him to the crime. Harris had the victim’s cell phone and the keys to the RV, as well as Hire’s blood on his clothing.

Harris was also allegedly in possession of Hire’s Jeep. JCSO said the murder weapon was found inside the Jeep and it had DNA from both men on it

JCSO believes the murder took place between March 25-26.

On March 26, Harris was arrested on outstanding warrants in Denver, but at the time, there was no knowledge that he may be connected to Hire. Harris was in custody when he was served with the murder charge.

“As our investigators were dealing with another recent high-profile murder, the investigation into this case never faltered,” said Investigations Chief Marc Snowden. “The meticulous work of our team led to the collection of evidence and an arrest in this case.”