DENVER (KDVR) — One month after two people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Welton Street, police have made an arrest.

DPD said 24-year-old Tyrell Braxton was arrested and is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and first-degree assault thanks to anonymous tips from the community and the work of investigators.

On Aug. 19, Denver police responded to a shooting at 28th and Welton Street just before 4 a.m.

According to the arrest warrant, Braxton got into a verbal altercation with 25-year-old Gulian Musiwa. During the altercation, Braxton pulled out a handgun and fired at Musiwa. Two other victims who were around Musiwa were also hit by the gunfire and injured.

After the altercation, 23-year-old Lumumba Sayers fired his handgun toward Braxton, but Braxton returned fire and injured Sayers, according to the arrest warrant.

Musiwa and Sayers were both pronounced dead. The two other victims who were struck were taken to a local hospital and survived their injuries.

Sayers’ father, Lumumba Sayers Sr., is well-known in the community for fighting youth violence.

“He was my best friend. He was my everything,” Sayers Sr. said of his son. “He was a great father, great big brother, everything you could ask for in a son.”

The Denver Police Department said Braxton was officially arrested on Tuesday.