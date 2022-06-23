AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning in the deadly shooting of a man on Interstate 70 last week.

Jeremy Jacob Rocha is facing a charge of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed John Jaros on June 18.

Jaros, 37, was traveling with his wife and three children when police believe street racers fired those shots.

Jaros was from Glen Haven and was the assistant fire chief there, which is a small town near Estes Park with a “tight-knit” community. This loss rocked the entire town and the volunteer firefighter family as well.

There will be a press conference at 1 p.m. with updates and details on the case.