Man arrested in connection with double shooting has hefty criminal record

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department confirmed the suspect arrested for a double shooting at a Dollar General in Adams County is also a potential suspect in two other shootings.

DPD sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2:

“All we are able to release/confirm is that he is a suspect in 2 of our cases. Our investigation is ongoing and we have not made an official arrest. Due to the ongoing investigation, the booking photo is not available for release at this time.“

The suspect, 48-year-old Johnny McCaslin, was taken into custody in Arvada on Wednesday after a several-hour standoff with the Jefferson County SWAT team and the Denver Metro SWAT team. McCaslin was eventually arrested. A woman was also arrested.

Neighbors who also live at the Cedar Court Apartments stated they were evacuated by SWAT members during the standoff.

“It’s weird. SWAT was so close, they were at my door. You just do whatever they tell you to do,” said Jessica McLean, who lived below McCaslin and is also an employee at Cedar Court Apartments.

McLean stated McCaslin only lived in the apartment for three and half weeks. She said they do run background checks on residents before they move in but she said she believes McCaslin’s girlfriend was the reason they were able to move in.

FOX31 looked into McCaslin’s criminal record. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, he has been arrested 25 times since 1991. His record includes charges for both felonies and misdemeanors. Several of them were dismissed.

The most recent charge — from March 2019 — was for a parole violation.

“Maybe he just wanted to go back. Maybe he didn’t like the life on the streets,” McLean said.

DPD said, “We are not able to elaborate on which incidents since they are ongoing investigations. If we do end up making an official arrest, we will provide more info of which case, if any, he was arrested for.”