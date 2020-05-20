Man arrested in connection to vandalism at Tri-County Health office

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has been arrested in connection to vandalism at the Aurora offices of the Tri-County Health Department. The offices have been damaged five times in recent months.

The Aurora Police Department said Wednesday that Daniel Pesch, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for failure to obey a lawful order as well as obstruction/resisting arrest.

APD says that around 8:15 p.m. Monday, officers were doing a building check at the Tri-County offices and saw Pesch walking through the parking lot.

“The officers were aware of the warrant for his arrest relating to the Tri-County case,” an APD spokesperson said via email.

When officers tried to contact Pesch, he ran away.

Pesch was apprehended after a short pursuit. He resisted arrest, police said.

In December 2017, Pesch was arrested on a murder charge after he said he killed a high school teacher. However, the charge was later dismissed after he told a reporter for Colorado Community Media that he made up the confession because he had “an active imagination” and was going through a suicidal period in his life.