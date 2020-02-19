Alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow will cause an inconvenience for Wednesday evening commute
Watch
Channel 2 News at 4:00

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting on I-25 pedestrian bridge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in south Denver last month.

On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Butler was arrested on Tuesday. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

On Jan. 9, 31-year-old Luis Nieves was shot and killed on the pedestrian bridge over I-25 between East Evans Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard.

Tips from FOX31 and Channel 2 partners Metro Denver Crime Stoppers helped authorities advance the investigation, according to DPD.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories