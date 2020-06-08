Man arrested in connection to ex-girlfriend’s death in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man was arrested in Arizona on Sunday in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend in Arvada.

According to the Arvada Police Department, about 2:15 p.m. Friday, officers conducted a welfare check on 32-year-old Alicia Banks-Newton. Her family members told police that her ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old Donovan Walsh, was involved in her death.

APD drafted a warrant and searched Banks-Newton’s apartment at 7655 W. 67th Ave.

Banks-Newton was not found inside, but APD “discovered concerning physical evidence.”

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators found significant evidence of foul play in the apartment, including blood and bleach.

On Sunday, APD detectives requested and received a warrant for Walsh’s arrest for first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and domestic violence.

His mother, who lives in Arizona, said Walsh showed up at her home with a vehicle she did not recognize and at least one dog belonging to Banks-Newton. He also reportedly admitted to stabbing Banks-Newton.

According to Walsh’s mother, he became upset after learning in April that Banks-Newton’s child was not his.

Walsh was found near Globe, Arizona and taken into custody without incident.

Banks-Newton’s body has not been found.

According to court records, Banks-Newton had previously requested a restraining order against Walsh.

The investigation is ongoing.