Suspect in double shooting involving 3-year-old arrested in Texas

3-year-old shot near Little Caesars on S. Federal

DEVNER (KDVR) — A 19-year-old man was arrested in El Paso, Texas on Jan. 24 and is being held for investigation of a double shooting involving a 3-year-old on South Federal Boulevard on Dec. 28, 2020.

Guadalupe Jose Villanueva is suspected of first-degree attempted murder – extreme indifference, first-degree assault, and second-degree attempted murder.

A 3-year-old girl and an adult male were found shot and transported to the hospital at 2969 South Federal Blvd.

Investigators blocked off the parking lot outside of a Little Caesars restaurant.

The girl is expected to survive but remains in critical condition at the hospital. The man who was shot was treated and released.

Villanueva will be extradited back to Denver but it has not been reported when that will happen.