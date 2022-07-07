AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in a parking lot on July 3.

Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Aaron Harmon.

Harmon was gunned down in a shopping center parking lot at 15064 East Mississippi Ave. early Sunday morning and died from his injuries at the hospital.

April Drant, Harmon’s cousin, believes the 41-year-old was leaving the Oasis Grill when he was ambushed in the parking lot. Loved ones don’t know if the shooting was random or targeted but say it’s hard to believe anyone would hurt Harmon.

A vigil was held on Wednesday evening where Harmon’s children and dozens of others gathered at the Village Green Plaza shopping center wearing gold and white — the color of sunflowers, something Harmon loved — to pay their respects and remember the loving father.