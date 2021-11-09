Man arrested in Colorado Springs apartment building fire where 1 died

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building in Colorado Springs where one person died.

A police spokesman says investigators don’t believe the suspect, Trey Dove, and the victim of Sunday’s fire “had any more than a passing acquaintance.”

Dove is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

A resident says Dove knocked on her door shortly before the fire started. She says he was naked and babbling.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories