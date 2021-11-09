Man arrested in Colorado Springs apartment building fire where 1 died

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building in Colorado Springs where one person died.

A police spokesman says investigators don’t believe the suspect, Trey Dove, and the victim of Sunday’s fire “had any more than a passing acquaintance.”

Dove is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

A resident says Dove knocked on her door shortly before the fire started. She says he was naked and babbling.