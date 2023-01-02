LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — A 30-year-old man accused of being involved in the fentanyl overdose death of a 15-year-old was arrested Dec. 29, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Samuel Strait was charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution to a minor and held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

According to LPD, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Washington Street just before 7:45 a.m. on July 21.

A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive and not breathing. He was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Aurora.

The boy later died. His cause of death was ruled as fentanyl intoxication.

LPD said detectives uncovered correspondence between Strait and the 15-year-old related to drug activity.

A law enacted on July 1 made it a level 1 drug felony if someone unlawfully distributed fentanyl to someone who died as a result of consuming it.