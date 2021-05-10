Man arrested in 11th and Broadway shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police have arrested 27-year-old Gabriel Samora in connection to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital Sunday.

According to the probable cause statement, Samora got into a verbal altercation with two men around 2:30 p.m. Sunday near North Acoma Street and West 10th Avenue

Samora fired one round from a .380 caliber handgun, striking one victim in the right leg. Samora ran away, chased by the other man and another unidentified person, before they began fighting around North Cherokee Street and West 10th Avenue, according to police records.

The probable cause statement said Samora fired another round and struck the second victim in the chest, then fled again after.

All three people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. Samora is being placed on an investigative hold for two counts of attempted 1st-degree homicide. As of Sunday, one victim was in critical condition, and we don’t know the condition of the second victim.