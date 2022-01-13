Man arrested for vehicular manslaughter, DUI in deadly Golden car crash

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Golden Police arrested a 19-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly car crash that left an SUV in flames in December.

Guillermo Ramirez was taken into custody Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. after a warrant was put out for his arrest. He has been charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter, three counts of vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving without a license.

His bond has been set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14.

In the early hours of Dec. 17, a silver Chevrolet Malibu blew past a Golden police officer at a reported 90 mph.

He planned to pursue but the Malibu crashed into an SUV at W. Colfax Avenue and W. 6th Avenue. Three passengers ran out of the SUV, two were on fire and the officer needed a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.

Ramirez’s passenger, Brisia Leon, 24, did not survive the crash.