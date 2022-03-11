PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday for theft and bait advertising for a construction project he took money for but never completed.

The sheriff’s office said Garland Lee Waldroop, 55, accepted $90,000 from an individual to construct four metal buildings. However, the project was never completed.

Detectives said they started investigating Waldroop in Dec. 2021 after a victim reported he had

paid Waldroop a $90,000 deposit to begin work on the buildings, but not all materials were

delivered and the work was never completed.

During the investigation, detectives also learned that Waldroop was falsely using a business name in his transactions with customers.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s

Office at 719-583-6250 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.