Man arrested for sexually assaulting children he met on Snapchat

COLORADO SPRINGS (KDVR) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a 28-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting multiple girls he met on Snapchat.

CSPD said Angel Perez has been charged with multiple counts of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

The investigation started in October when a sexual assault on a child was reported in which Perez was meeting young females on Snapchat.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are actively seeking additional information, including potential unreported incidences involving the suspect. If anyone has any information or was a victim of Perez, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.