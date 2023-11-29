DENVER (KDVR) — A man has been arrested for providing drugs and vapes to middle and high school-aged students in Boulder County in exchange for money and sexual acts, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA, Angel Gomez Rubio was arrested in Texas after returning from a trip to Mexico on 19 charges.

Those charges include:

Five counts of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude

Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor

Special offender – pattern and special offender – displays firearm

Enticement of a child

Two counts of internet luring of a child

Two counts of sexual assault on a child

Sexual assault

Sexual assault – force

Kidnapping

Money laundering

Sexual exploitation of a child

Distribution of marijuana

Due to the charges, Gomez Rubio faces a sentence ranging from numerous years in prison to possibly a life sentence.

According to the DA, investigators used records and evidence obtained from search warrants of social media, bank and phone companies to uncover a drug dealing operation.

Gomez Rubio allegedly targeted middle and high school students in Boulder County and surrounding areas to sell drugs like psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, marijuana and vapes.

The DA also said Gomez Rubio allegedly coerced underage girls to perform sexual acts in exchange for drugs and vapes.

Gomez Rubio’s co-defendant, Fernando Pacheco, was arrested on Nov. 24 and faces similar charges that have a wide sentencing range.

Longmont Police Chief Jeff Satur said, “We are grateful to all our partners who provided assistance during this investigation. We would also like to express our appreciation for the support extended by the Boulder County D.A.’s Office, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, and their investigators. This was a significant and challenging investigation, and we are proud of the teamwork and dedication. Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of our community, especially school-aged children.”

The Longmont Police Department, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, and DA’s office are still seeking additional information. Additional victims and witnesses are asked to contact Longmont Police Detective Daniel Kilian at 303-774-3693, Detective Ryan Williams at 303-774-4839, Boulder County Sheriff Detective Michael McKinley at 303-441-4692, or District Attorney Senior Investigator Edna Munoz at 303-441-1355.