Man arrested for possessing pipe bombs in Northern Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) – A man was arrested in Northern Colorado over the weekend after authorities found pipe bombs in his residence.

The man is 53-year-old Bradley Bunn.

FBI special agents, along with other law enforcement officers and agents, executed two search warrants for Bunn on May 1.

During the search, agents discovered four pipe bombs. Additionally, technicians found two one-pound containers of .308 caliber cartridge reloading gunpowder in Bunn’s vehicle.

The devices were transported to a range where they were successfully rendered safe.

Bunn has been charged with possession of destructive devices, and if convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

Bunn is scheduled to have his first court appearance via video conference Monday before a judge, where he will be advised of his rights and the charges pending against him.