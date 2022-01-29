Man arrested for murder after fight in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police said Saturday they have arrested a suspect for a first-degree murder charge after he was involved in a fight Friday night in the area of 30th Avenue and Downing Street.

Ahmed Abdishakur, 47, was arrested without incident when the man he was fighting was sent to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Abdishakur was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an arrest affidavit, the fight started inside a store. Abdishakur was seen on camera footage pulling a knife and lunging at the victim. He then chased the victim around and the fight ultimately ended up outside.

Police are expected to identify the victim at a later date.