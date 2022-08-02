FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fountain Police Department says a man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a child.

Police said a 7-year-old boy was reported missing over the weekend. While searching for the missing boy, police learned from witnesses that he was seen alone at several different homeless encampments and businesses on multiple days.

On July 30, police said the child was seen with two men.

One of the men was identified as Kristopher Lockit, 28. Detectives said they figured out where Lockit was and responded to an area near Marksheffel Road and Woodman Road. When police arrived, they found Lockit and the child.

Lockit was arrested on July 31 and faces felony charges of kidnapping, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. The second man seen with the child has not been identified.

Fountain police said the Department of Human Services responded to help with the child. Police recommended that the child not be placed back in the home with his mother, but DHS decided to do so anyway.

Police said the mother, LaAmber Miller, 34, was issued a criminal summons for child abuse due to the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Detective Brian Cristiani at 719-382-4217 or Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.