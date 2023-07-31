DENVER (KDVR) — A 41-year-old Aurora man who threatened to put a bullet in the head of Colorado Governor Jared Polis told the Problem Solvers he wasn’t serious.

“It was not a genuine threat. It never was. I never was going to do that,” Jeromie Rose, who has been charged with retaliation against an elected official, said.

What Rose called a stupid voicemail, Colorado State Patrol deemed a legitimate death threat when detectives arrested him for a felony.

What Rose allegedly threatened Polis

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX31, Rose left two threatening voicemails on June 20 on the governor’s front desk line.

Rose can be heard in the recorded messages saying about Polis: “I’m sick of you, you know, being mean to homeless people, um, I’m just done with it. So. you know, I’m gonna go down there and I’m gonna (expletive) fire a whole bunch of rounds right in your (expletive) head, right in your (expletive) house. And, and then you’ll see. Then you’ll understand, maybe.”

Rose was also recorded saying, “So, when I come down there, um, just be ready for me to fire a bunch of (expletive) shots right through your (expletive) head, cause that’s what I’m, I’m gonna do.”

But in an exclusive interview with the Problem Solvers, Rose insisted the recordings were a cry for help, not a sincere threat.

“Yes. I didn’t mean to say that. There was a lot of frustration. I felt very bad afterwards. You know, I did not mean to say that that’s not who I am,” Rose, who admitted to making the phone calls, said.

He said he was upset when he showed up to a Department of Human Services Office in Adams County and was told he didn’t qualify for emergency food services, a circumstance he said a woman staffer in the office blamed on a policy decision by Polis.

Rose said he took out his frustration by leaving the death threats for Polis on a recorded line that he wasn’t even sure was monitored.

Four to five days later he said a SWAT team showed up outside his apartment in Aurora.

“There was probably like 10 people there pointing guns at me,” Rose, who insisted he never thought his threats would be taken seriously, said. “It was just out of frustration. It was totally wrong. I mean, I apologize. It was not a genuine threat I was upset because I couldn’t eat. You know, I had to wait a month to a month and a half to maybe, maybe get food stamps.”

Legal expert breaks down laws against threats, harassment

According to civil rights attorney and criminal defense lawyer David Lane, not all death threats are criminal in nature.

“He has to convince a jury that he never believed Polis was going to take that seriously. It’s like when you look at your kids and say you didn’t clean your room again, I’m going to kill you,” Lane, who added he’s been the target of many death threats over the years, said.

A June 2023 Supreme Court decision on the issue of free speech and harassment, could have a direct impact on the Rose case.

“The U.S. Supreme Court in a case called Counterman versus Colorado just recently this term said that the Colorado statute involving this kind of behavior is unconstitutional,” Lane said.

He explained Colorado’s law used to define harassment as whether a person reasonably felt threatened by another person’s speech but the U.S. Supreme Court has now said that what matters is whether the person making the threat, knew their speech would be perceived as a genuine threat.

“This makes it tougher in Colorado to convict people (of harassment),” Lane said.

Rose admitted to FOX31 he was probably naive not to realize his threat would be taken seriously but insisted he never thought the governor would take his threat seriously.

While Adams County prosecutors might have a higher burden now to find Rose guilty of retaliation, Lane thinks it’s still likely they could.

“Mr. Rose, you really think when you come you threaten to come down to the governor’s office and pump him full of lead, that the governor is not going to take that seriously? You know, that’s what you’re telling this jury, Mr. Rose, that you never thought police was going to take that seriously. Come on!”

Rose is due in court on Aug. 23 for an arraignment.

Not the 1st time Rose was accused of threats

He was convicted of misdemeanor harassment in 2018 after he was recorded making death threats toward Northglenn police officers.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office also accused Rose of making a death threat on March 12, 2023, to the prosecutor who convicted Rose in the 2018 trial.

The Adams County DA asked Jefferson County prosecutors to act as a special prosecutor to determine if Rose should face any charges for the recorded death threats he allegedly made to its prosecutor.

Rose told FOX31, he has no memory of making any death threats to an Adams County prosecutor in March of this year but also said he was having some mental health issues during that time period and may have done something he doesn’t remember.

FOX31 reached out to Polis and was told his office would not comment on this case for security reasons.

The Problem Solvers filed a records request with CSP (which provides security for the governor) asking for any stats it maintains on the number of death threats Polis has received and if any other threats against him have led to criminal charges.

As of Monday, July 31, FOX31 has been told the request is still being processed.