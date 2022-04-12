DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man has been arrested for his involvement in a large fight outside of Coors Field.

Police responded to the fight in the 1900 block of Market Street at 7:30 p.m. on April 8, which was Rockies opening day.

Video of the fight was obtained by TMZ. In the video, you can see several women fighting on the sidewalk, then a man runs up and starts throwing punches, hitting several women.

The man has been identified as Daniel Michael Escobedo, 21.

Escobedo was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun.

No other arrests have been made in the incident.

DPD said that if anyone involved would like to file a police report, they can call 720-913-2000.