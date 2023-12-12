DENVER (KDVR) — Police have arrested a Denver man in the deadly shooting of Adam Michael Fresquez at a Tesla supercharger station near the Edgewater Public Market.

Jeremy Alan Smith, 39, faces counts of second-degree murder and manslaughter, according to the Edgewater Police Department.

The shooting took place at about 9:39 a.m. on May 3 in the 5500 block of West 20th Avenue. Video evidence shows both Smith and Fresquez, 33, arriving at the supercharger station within seconds of each other, according to Edgewater police.

Through a months-long investigation, police learned it was a road rage event that led to Fresquez being maced and shot twice in the back.

Police allege that in the video Fresquez is seen walking toward Smith’s Tesla, and less than a minute later, he can be seen stumbling. Smith is then on video pulling out of the parking space and driving east.

Smith called 911 within minutes and reported he maced and shot an individual at the charging station after the other man “pulled a gun” on him, according to Edgewater police.

Personnel from West Metro Fire Rescue found a firearm inside Fresquez’s clothes, “near his groin,” confirming that both Fresquez and Smith were armed, police said.

Victim’s family pushed for answers

Only days ago, Fresquez’s family told FOX31 that they still did not know the identity of the person who killed their loved one.

Edgewater police presented the investigation to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 19, according to the department’s release about Smith’s arrest. Additional evidentiary items were collected after that date and submitted for forensic testing.

On Dec. 6, the final forensic results were obtained by Edgewater police.

“Our priority from the beginning of the case was to present a thorough and complete

investigation. I recognize the tremendous toll that the long wait has taken on Adam’s family,” Edgewater Police Chief Eric Sonstegard said in a statement. “I am thankful to District Attorney (Alexis) King and her staff for their tremendous teamwork throughout this investigation and that they will be moving forward with a criminal prosecution.”

On Tuesday, officers arrested Smith at his residence and booked him into the Jefferson County Jail. Bond will be addressed on Wednesday during a first appearance hearing.