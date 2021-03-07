Man arrested for attempted murder of a peace officer in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A man described as a transient in the Fort Collins area is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer after allegedly almost running over a sheriff’s deputy.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, investigators with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Strategic Enforcement Unit located an occupied stolen vehicle in a parking lot at West Elizabeth Street and South Taft Hill Road in Fort Collins. Investigators saw four people inside the vehicle and followed it as it drove to an apartment complex parking lot in the 1000 block of Hobbit Street.

Deputies used a vehicle pinch maneuver by turning on their emergency lights and made contact with the front and rear bumpers of the suspect vehicle with their vehicles. Police said this technique is used in high-risk incidents with hopes of preventing the suspect’s escape and a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect vehicle reversed into a patrol vehicle almost running over a deputy. The suspect then drove forward into the other patrol vehicle and was able to speed away over a retaining wall and onto the street. Deputies pursued the vehicle and immediately terminated the pursuit because of the erratic driving of the suspect.

The suspect vehicle was seen again a short time later and deputies pursued the vehicle. Additional deputies and investigators responded to the area to assist. The suspect drove the stolen vehicle directly at two sheriff’s office vehicles and narrowly missed hitting them head on, according to police.

A deputy then used the precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to stop the vehicle and it rolled over and crashed near West Horsetooth Road and Goodell Lane. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and fled on foot into a field. He was quickly found by deputies in the backyard of a residence.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as 29-year-old Joshua Joseph Rendon.

Renden was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the rollover crash.

When released from the hospital, Renden will be booked into the Larimer County Jail on the following allegations: attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer; attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer; aggravated motor vehicle theft; theft of motor vehicle parts; vehicular eluding; criminal mischief; second-degree criminal trespass; resisting arrest; driving under suspension reckless endangerment; driving without a seatbelt; and criminal possession of an ID document.

A second adult male was the only other occupant in the vehicle when it crashed. He reported the other two people in the car were dropped off after the suspect fled the apartment complex. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was not arrested.