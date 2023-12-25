DENVER (KDVR) — A man was arrested and accused of attempted murder in a case that prompted a shelter-in-place notification last week near Portico Lane in unincorporated Boulder County.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller asked for medical assistance shortly after midnight on Dec. 19.

When first responders arrived, BCSO said they found a 60-year-old victim who had sustained blunt force trauma injuries in an apparent attempted murder.

The man was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and then was flown to a Level 1 Trauma Center for further medical care with life-threatening injuries.

BCSO said the suspect, identified as Michael Joseph Lucky, 32, was quickly identified and a search began. BCSO said the suspect had a previous criminal history which made investigators believe that the victim was specifically targeted.

Lucky was out of custody at the time on bond for a case involving the victim’s daughter, BCSO said.

Residents near Portico Lane were asked to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution until they received an “all clear” message.

The suspect’s vehicle was found nearby on Plateau Road, but BCSO said the suspect was not inside.

BCSO said the suspect came to the sheriff’s office Tuesday morning. He was arrested, accused of attempted murder and is in custody at the Boulder County Jail.

On Monday, BCSO confirmed that the victim died of his injuries on Christmas eve, and BCSO was working with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office to amend the original charges to reflect the status of the victim.

The charges Lucky faces were unclear and FOX31 has reached out for more details. This article will be updated accordingly.