Man arrested for assaulting jogger in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Canon City Police Department says a man was arrested for allegedly attacking a female jogger.

It happened on the Riverwalk Trail near John Griffin Regional Park located in the 1000 block of Sells Ave., just east of S. 9th St. around 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Police said the victim was able to fight and escape from the attacker, suffering minor injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital, treated and released.

The suspect left the area but was arrested on Dec. 12 following an investigation.

The suspect has been identified as Jorden Gray, 21 of Canon City.

Gray faces the following charges:

2nd Degree Kidnapping

2nd Degree Assault

Sexual Assault

Criminal Attempt

Criminal Mischief