Man arrested for allegedly threatening firefighters in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening firefighters in the area of St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road on Friday morning.

Police responded to a call from someone saying a man with a gun threatened firefighters at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.

Stephen Roch was later arrested after leaving the area in a vehicle. He was booked into Boulder County jail on charges of menacing, obstructing government operations, obstructing a peace officer/firefighter, eluding, and third-degree criminal trespass.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers or 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477).