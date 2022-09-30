AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are warning the community about a man they say sexually assaulted multiple children who they know of, and asking for other potential victims to come forward.

According to detectives with Aurora Police Crimes Against Children, an arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 19 for Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, nearly a year after they began their investigation into him.

Police say a young girl reported a sexual assault on Sept. 23, 2021. They say the suspect is 64-year-old Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, and during the investigation officers learned about other children who are alleged victims.

Zapata was taken into custody on Sept. 21 of this on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, with a pattern of abuse. Those charges were filed in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Adams County.

Detectives believe that there may still be more victims in this case that have yet to come forward or be identified, some of whom may have been targeted over a decade ago.

Now, investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this or any other alleged incident involving Zapata. You are asked to report it to the police department whose jurisdiction the alleged incident occurred within.

Additionally, if you have information that could help investigators, but you wish to remain anonymous, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by visiting their website, or by calling 720-913-7867.