ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old man accused of multiple child sex crimes after a yearlong investigation.

Kevin Thomas Ryan was arrested in Longmont on Sept. 3 and is facing charges of attempted sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, and obscenity.

LCSO said part of Ryan’s investigation included “possession and distribution of sexually exploitative materials.”

The sheriff’s office received a cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that had been passed to them from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September last year. The tip showed that illegal images had been downloaded by an IP address that tracked back to Ryan’s residence.

Deputies began investigating and collecting evidence which led to arrest and search warrants being issued for Ryan. Investigators searched Ryan’s home in the 200 block of Lost Brook Drive, but LCSO did not include what was found during the search. However, investigators said they discovered Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and believe there may be other victims.

LCSO is asking anyone with information about this investigation or any other information about Ryan, to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. You can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.