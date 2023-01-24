DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a residence in the Sterling Ranch subdivision Monday afternoon.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 9200 block of Merino Circle around 2:41 p.m. on the report of a possible death. They found the body of an adult female inside and a man standing outside the home.

Dustin Neumann was booked on a second-degree murder charge at the Douglas County Detention Facility and is being held without bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect and victim knew each other.