Man arrested after trying to force his way into a school in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 51-year-old man was arrested outside of Niwot High School

Thursday afternoon after making a threatening posture to a campus security member and trying to force his way into the school.

The suspect has been identified as Erik Hecht-Nielson.

Hecht-Nielson requested to speak to a former athletic coach at the school, but was told the coach was unavailable. He was then told to contact the athletic director for the St. Vrain Valley School District.

Hecht-Nielson left the school, but soon returned.

When a campus security member asked Hecht-Nielson if he needed any help, he began to shout profanities, sprinted toward the front door and then made a threatening posture to the security member.

He tried to force his way into the school, but was restrained.

Hecht-Nielson was taken into custody and charged with third degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, interference with school functions and trespass and disorderly conduct.

Hecht-Nielson sustained minor injuries during the altercation, but was treated at the hospital and released before being arrested.

It is unknown at this time the reasons for the disturbance.

The incident is still under investigation by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.