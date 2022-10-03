Richard Lee Arellano, 29, accused of shoplifting and shooting at Lakewood police on 9/30/22 (Photo credit: Lakewood Police Department)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot several rounds at Lakewood police Friday night, the department said.

Richard Lee Arellano is accused of stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise at a Walmart located at 7455 W. Colfax Ave. with Gwendolyn Gallegos, 57, around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 30. Police said employees told them Arellano pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them as he was leaving the store before running off.

Police searched the area and found Arellano and a ground chase ensued. During the pursuit, police said Arellano turned and fired several rounds at a Lakewood agent and a detective. Arellano disappeared and police set up a perimeter to find him.

West Metro SWAT was brought in and conducted a yard-to-yard search. Arellano was quickly located and taken into custody. At no time did Lakewood police return fire, the department said.

Arellano is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated robbery and felony menacing. Gallegos was cited for theft, police said.